HOW A SIMPLE TRACTOR 🚜🏔 CONQUERED THE SOUTH POLE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
97 views • 5 months ago

BEAUVAIS

See how Odoo can help you!: https://www.odoo.com/r/jC5G

My second channel: / @calumonraasay

In 1957, a team of Kiwis, led by Sir Edmund Hillary, set out to on a journey across Antarctica. they were there to support a Commonwealth Expedition to cross the continent, but soon they'd be at South Pole—not in tanks or snowcats, but in three tiny Ferguson farm tractors. I travel to France to track one of these amazing machines down.

18 years ago, Simon Coggins recorded a projection of a documentary on the crossing. He uploaded it to Youtube and, thanks to him, we can watch it. If only more places uploaded such archives! • The Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expe...

"The Great Achievement" film on the crossing: • The Great Achievement

Antarctica 2 Crossing - worth a watch! • Antarctica2 tractor arrives in Antarc...

Brilliant 90's Documentary about the Ferguson: • The Ferguson TEA 20 - BBC Perpetual M...

Sources:

Shackleton's Dream by Stephen Haddelsey

UK: https://amzn.to/4hQGUr2

Antarctica: A Biography by David Day (amazing book)

UK: https://amzn.to/42bcsSy

US: https://amzn.to/443dqCY

Great history on the Ferguson Tractor, Harry especially. https://forums.yesterdaystractors.com...

Great article about the tractors uses in Antarctica:

https://www.fofh.co.uk/articles/pole.htm

Incredible two-part magazine feature about the Fergusons time in Antarctica. Truly definitive history of the crossing:

Part 1 -

https://static1.squarespace.com/stati...

Part 2 -https://static1.squarespace.com/stati...

Twitter......................► / calumraasay

Instagram................► / calumraasay

Discord.....................► / discord

Website....................►http://calumgillies.com


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5nfFlfp4Ls


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9paavp

antarcticasouth poletractorsir edmund hillarysimon coggins
Chapters

00:00- The Tractor that Drove to the End of the Earth

01:52- Why The Ferguson Tractor?

06:21- Thanks Odoo!

08:12- A Race for Antarctica

09:14- The Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition

10:40- The Expedition's Choice of Vehicles

11:28- Fergusons in Antarctica: A Reliable Choice

13:09- Hillary's Ferguson Improvements

17:46- The Tractors Head South

20:49- Hillary Makes for the Pole

22:40- Hillary and the Tractors Make History

24:43- Fuch's Crossing Continues

26:08- What Happened to the Tractors?

27:24- Antarctica 2: Antarctic Crossing Boogaloo!

28:38- Khakovchanka

30:02- Waffling on a Bit

