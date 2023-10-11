BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Shiite group Hezbollah published another PR video with a Direct Threat to Israel - Footage shows various Weapons in the Navy, including cruise missiles, anti-ship systems, and missile boats
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
73 views • 10/11/2023

The official channel of the Shiite group Hezbollah published another video with a direct threat to Israel. The footage shows various weapons in the Navy, including cruise missiles, anti-ship systems, and missile boats.

Well, the Arab groups really do succeed in self-PR. So far there is no talk of actually entering into the conflict, but there are a bunch of militant videos and statements. And the most curious thing here is that Hezbollah has the ability to strike the Israeli fleet.

Everything they have, they got from Iran. And the Iranians are relying on the mosquito fleet and coastal defense. This is where boats with missile launchers and even suicide boats come from.

