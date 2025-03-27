© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Easily Fix ANY Corrupted Windows (Without Reinstalling)
Is your Windows system corrupted or acting up? Don't worry! In this video, I'll show you how to fix any corrupted Windows without reinstalling. Learn step-by-step methods using built-in Windows tools like SFC and DISM, repair a corrupted user profile, and, if needed, perform a repair upgrade to restore your system while keeping your files intact. Follow these simple steps to get your PC back to normal!
Commands mentioned:
• sfc /scannow
• dism /online /cleanup-image /checkhealth
• dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth
• dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth
Windows 10 Media Creation Tool: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10
Windows 11 Media Creation Tool: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11
Timestamps:
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:24- Fix Windows Corruption with SFC
2:35- Fix Stubborn Corruption with DISM
7:55- Fix a Corrupted Windows User Profile
11:47- The 'Last Resort' Repair Upgrade