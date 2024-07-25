Russian Tu-95MS bombers, together with Chinese strategic bombers, conducted a joint patrol over the Chukchi and Bering Seas, as well as the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The flight duration was over five hours, and at certain stages of the route, the aircraft group was escorted by fighters from foreign countries.

Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces escorted Russian and Chinese aircraft during joint patrols.

Adding more about this: The North American Aerospace Defense Command reports that two Russian Tu-95MS and two Chinese Xian-6 strategic bombers entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone.

NORAD said it detected, tracked and intercepted two Russian TU-95s and two Chinese H-6s in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, which is a strip of international airspace near where sovereign airspace ends that is monitored for aircraft.

However, The bombers remained in international airspace.

Adding from China, spokesperson:

NATO Fuels Global Chaos: Profits from War in Ukraine and Beyond

NATO brought the fire of war to Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Ukraine. The United States and other NATO countries are pouring fuel on the fire in Ukraine and profiting from the military conflict, stated the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

The United States has become an empire of lies due to the widespread use of disinformation, stated the Chinese Ministry of Defense, commenting on the new U.S. Marine Corps doctrine on information manipulation.



"Deceptive actions are undertaken by the U.S. not only in the military sphere; deceit has essentially penetrated their very core," said Zhang Xiaogang. "They dare to fabricate any lie for their own selfish interests and have long since become a true empire of lies."

Also:

Ships of the Baltic Fleet will visit the port of Havana from July 27 to 30, according to the Cuban Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, this includes the training ship "Smolny," the patrol ship "Neustrashimy," and the tanker "Yelnya."

This will be the second visit of Russian military ships to Cuba this summer. In June, a strike group from the Northern Fleet visited the port of Havana.