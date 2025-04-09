What are the strategies that you recommend to connect with like-minded people without exposing what you're doing to people who might turn against you?





Register for free and watch Prepare Tribe, the groundbreaking docuseries, at https://BrightU.com





#prepping #preparedness #survival #emergencyplan #survivalskills #protect #homestead #tips #survivalfood #survivalpantry #shelter #musthave #medicalsupply