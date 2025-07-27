BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This 300-Year-Old Letter Reveals the Pattern Wicked Men Use to Destroy a Country
This 300-Year-Old Letter Reveals the Pattern Wicked Men Use to Destroy a Country.

Here's the latest video we made in response to not just what has been going on in the past two weeks, but what has been going on for decades now.

There is a set pattern here which was laid out in a letter written over 300 years ago detailing step-by-step what corrupt and wicked men in political power will do to destroy a country from within. After reading it, you can't help but look around and recognize what's happening here whether you want to see it or or not.

It's so brazen and obvious, it's as if the whole point is to get people to just accept it now.

Will you accept it?

Truthstream Media Can Be Found Here:

Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net

Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame

Site: TruthstreamMedia.com

X: @TruthstreamNews

Backup Ch: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia

DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF

Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX

Mirrored - Truthstream Media

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

