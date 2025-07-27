© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This 300-Year-Old Letter Reveals the Pattern Wicked Men Use to Destroy a Country.
Here's the latest video we made in response to not just what has been going on in the past two weeks, but what has been going on for decades now.
There is a set pattern here which was laid out in a letter written over 300 years ago detailing step-by-step what corrupt and wicked men in political power will do to destroy a country from within. After reading it, you can't help but look around and recognize what's happening here whether you want to see it or or not.
It's so brazen and obvious, it's as if the whole point is to get people to just accept it now.
Will you accept it?
Truthstream Media Can Be Found Here:
Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net
Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame
Site: TruthstreamMedia.com
X: @TruthstreamNews
Backup Ch: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia
DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX
Mirrored - Truthstream Media
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/