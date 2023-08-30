NARM "Ban the Jab" Forum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 25, 2023 National American Renaissance Movement (NationalArm.org) 'Ban the Jab' Forum. This in depth educational forum includes a panel discussion of experts from various backgrounds. The C19 biological weapon injections, the specter of more illegal lockdowns, human rights violations, and globalism were discussed from a medical, legal, ethical, psychological, and even a historical perspective.
Participants:
Dr. Peter Breggin, M.D
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Esq., PhD (Note: appears at 51 min)
Michael Diamond, Esq.
David Meiswinkle, Esq.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD
Dr. Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD