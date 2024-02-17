Safer Alternative to "Roundup" Weed Killer & Glyphosate-Detoxing Prep by Rebounding

Video going over a safe, non-toxic herbicide alternative with ContactOrganics.com. On the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" & then "Kathleen Hallal" & forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!



If you have questions, want to become a distributor, and/or to inquire about wholesale pricing, contact Kathleen:

[email protected]

m: 949.500.0981

& tell her that Danny Tseng referred you.

To prepare your body for glyphosate-detoxing by activating your "second circulatory system" -- the lymphatic system -- that requires you to move your body since it acts passively as there's no pump like the heart for blood, regularly jump on a mini-trampoline (aka: rebounder) such as by:

https://tinyurl.com/SoftRebounder (this is my Needak affiliate link)

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727

To share this channel with others, use: tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

For media inquiries, partnership requests, or for advertising, contact Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng:

Voice: 1+786.441.2727

Text: 305.297.9360 (but rarely turn on)

[email protected]



