Supreme Court | Ruling in landmark case could destroy the deep state!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
25 followers
58 views • 12/02/2023

Supreme Court hears oral arguments and appears ready to issue ruling to destroy deep state agencies' ability to prosecute Americans with no jury | Israeli military had intelligence warning of Hamas attack plan and ignored it | Rothschild organization pushing plan to use ESG to place all corporations under control of far-left gobalist agenda | federal judge orders FBI to turnover murdered DNC whistleblower Seth Rich's laptop within 14 days | CIA "routinely" obtains UFO wreckage?! | Elon Musk tells advertisers trying to "blackmail" him to "go f**k yourself" | Israel and Hamas extent truce | Iran unveils hypersonic missile | Was Jeffrey Epstein a Mossad agent?

Keywords
paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
