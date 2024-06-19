VINCENT JAMES WAS A JABBED MUSICIAN & PHOTOGRAPHER. NOW HE'S DEAD.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It appears that many of his friends were dropping left and right as well! What's goin' on in Oakland? Heavy 5G? 🤔
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1803182125916807488
His FB
https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008303220177&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
Music: Lou Reed - Perfect Day
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=9wxI4KK9ZYo
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report