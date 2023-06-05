Moms on a Mission | Guest: Jack Mills | Sports Agent | Baker Mayfield | NIL- Name, Image and Likeness | Family and Fatherhood

Today, we’re joined by Jack Mills, a legend in the sports agency business for over 50 years. He is currently the agent for the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former University of Oklahoma Heisman trophy winner, Baker Mayfield. Jack talks about growing up in small town America in the 1950’s, the importance of education, his career, and the importance of fatherhood and family. He also discusses the good and bad of NIL and gives practical advice to anyone wanting to enter the sports agency business. Jack then shares his three keys to success in life and relationships.







