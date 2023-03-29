Its Time For Common Sense Gun Laws - Abolish GUN FREE ZONES | 2A For Today!

A tale of two signs.

One of these signs will do far more to prevent mass incidents than the other. This is long overdue. We have allowed covenant breakers in the Republican party and the Hate America Democrats to lead our country headlong into stupid. Their "America Last" strategy emphasizes policy experiments that erode liberty, create economic black holes, and desecrate our ability to secure ourselves. They have made our borders porous, our money worthless, and our schools shooting galleries. Their policy garbage needs to be abolished, because it denies human nature and defies reality.





28 year old Audrey Hale walked into a Christian School in Tennessee and she gunned down three 9-year-olds and three staffers before she was fatally shot by police at 10:27 a.m. — 14 minutes after they received a call about an active shooter.





How many of those teachers could have stopped the shooter in her tracks before she was able to take any other lives? How many of those teachers have wanted to be able to concealed carry and provide security to themselves and their students, but were stopped by the lawless edicts of a government who has reached beyond the power enumerated to it?





Gun Free Zones are a distinct example of the kind of policy perversion that leads to the most vulnerable being made a prey. We have long been advocating for common sense gun laws and one of them is to abolish the Gun Free Zone Act then arm and train teachers who qualify and are willing.





