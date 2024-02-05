ALERT:LARGE 5.5+QUAKE HIT OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA (NEW MADRID LINE AMPING UP AS WORMWOOD COMES) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 3, 2024





Today is now 2/3/24... i usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. and to I show many times biblical signs on earth Christ said would be seen before his second coming... In todays video You'll see new footage of breaking news that is pretty recent within the past few hours as a 5.5-5.6 large earthquake just hit middle America in Oklahoma near Oklahoma city. And as always mainstream seismologists downgraded the quake to a 5.1 and lower though it's as said 5.5-5.6+ size quake. As yeshua ( Jesus) warned of quakes in diverse or various places to hit before Christs second coming. As earthquakes are hitting bigger by the day worldwide And hitting in massive clusters. As also in Hawaii a huge quake cluster is hitting near mount Kilauea causing many concern there. The one that occured in Oklahoma hours ago shook the residents up as one woman says in the video how they've had quakes there before though this one was different and literally shook her home. It's a bad sign of what's occuring in the new Madrid fault line region that's in the center of the United States far as fault lines go and reaches all the way to 15 minutes below me in Northwest Ohio. We know soon the new Madrid faultline will break fully cracking this country in half as planet x ( biblical wormwood) gets closer to the earth and sun as to radiation pours in from 2 gamma ray bursts ( 2 dead stars sending thousands of waves of galactic and cosmic radiation to earth daily and the radiation soaks in earths core and the ionosphere of earth causing more quakes and volcanoes blowing globally. Along with weather and climate chaos. As the sames occuring on all planets and objects within earths solar system though fake mainstream media that sold themselves out for money don't say truth. As they get paid to lie to hide truth while pushing a false elitist satanic agenda daily. It's only going to worsen so heads up all near Oklahoma and near those areas. Planet x is earths twin sun simply known today in Mainstream as planet x/ in the Bible it has many names like biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT than nibiru. As nibiru isn't a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are not the same object.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where I pinned my main notes above all other comments in my comments section...Thanks for watching...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4sBPECgsf4