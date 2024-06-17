My Girlfriend Loves Underdogs!

What sparked the idea behind your recent poll and proposal video to reconsider paid private calls?





Stef I am currently seeing a woman, I would not say she is my girlfriend I just have chatted with her a few times and she gave me her phone number. Anyway I saw her Instagram page by random accident, maybe not completely random as the algorithm probably recognised that my phone number is on her contacts list. Anyway, I saw her Instagram page and I decided to take a look, it has several pro Aboriginal posts. This woman does not know the truth about indigenous Australian history and if she did would she still put these posts praising Aborginal culture on her Instagram? My question is Stef how do I break the news that Indigenous Australian ‘history’ as presented in Australian schools, universities and the Australian media is a lie. I want to show her your presentation on Indigenous Australia History. As Schopenhauer wrote ‘making women angry is not a good idea if you want to reproduce’. Dating today is hard and younger generations are having less sex than ever but on the other hand a commitment to truth telling is one of the most important virtues. How do I go about telling her this truth or should I just accept the fact that she is female and she can continue living on with this delusion as most females don’t have to deal with objective reality to survive. I too was constantly presented with the false history of indigenous Australian History and Culture during school and college but I accepted the reality of the true history when I saw your presentation. As she is female I don’t see any likely outcome other than her becoming hostile to the truth and resultantly seeing me as an enemy. Stef as you have stated women don’t like to hear the truth and women are particularly susceptible to government propaganda, which leaves me in a tough situation because if this is really how women in general think then how can I balance the line between exposing her to the truth about her leftist delusions whilst also doing it in a way where she doesn’t get mad and leave me? Unfortunately Stef this leftist type of ‘virtue’ signalling is on virtually every woman’s social media so I don’t think I have the luxury of just leaving and miraculously finding the super rare women who isn’t into this woke nonsense. To clarify this woman is not Aboriginal, she claims to be from some Aboriginal tribe but she is as pale as a British woman, it’s possible she may identify as an Aboriginal in the same way Elizabeth Warren identifies as Native American. She may believe being aboriginal gives her special status or she may have 1-2% indigenous blood and identify as indigenous despite the vast majority off her blood being European. White looking Australians identifying as Aboriginal is quite common over here. This may complicate things further if I decide to break the news to her & show her your presentation about ‘The Truth about Indigenous History’. To give you more information this woman was actually a good conversationalist on the few times I chatted with her and did not treat me in the vapid narcisstic manner many women display towards men these days. So I think there is enough good qualities present in this woman that all is needed is the right approach to educate her about the truth of Aboriginal Australian Culture & History. Stef have you ever educated a woman to make the truth more accessible to her in a less confrontational manner and how do you recommend I go about doing it? Would it be deceptive of me to ignore these differences until a later date in a relationship. To clarify she is 26 so not super late stages in the egg count, but yeah I shouldn’t be wasting more than 1 year of this woman’s life before bringing this up. What do you think would be the best way to tell a woman that her woke programming is all a big lie and that she should stop identifying as Aboriginal as she is almost certainly at least 95% British. Why would she ignore at least 95% of her ancestry to identify with this culture, why would she do it, why do so many women seek some sort of special status by claiming to be Aboriginal or Native American when they are not or it is only a tiny fragment of their ancestry at most?





