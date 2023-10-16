Education IS Indoctrination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christie Pondell
Assistant Professor of Environmental Science
Email: [email protected] Phone: 435-879-4482
A simple solution to this problem is instead of asking, "How are stars formed?" Ask, "How does NASA claim stars are formed?" When you ask a question this way, I am able to separate myself from the question. I don't have a problem saying how NASA claims stars are formed. I have a problem with being expected to act like I agree with them. This is just one example that could be applied to many different kinds of questions
. Here is a link to NASA's claim about star formation https://universe.nasa.gov/stars/basics/