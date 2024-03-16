© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Firstpost
March 15, 2024
Red Sea: Houthis Successfully Test Hypersonic Weapon, Say Reports | Firstpost America
Russian State media has reported that the Yemen-based Houthis have carried out a successful test launch of hypersonic missiles. The reports also state that the Houthis intend to manufacture these weapons domestically. Only Russia, China and the US have hypersonic technology. Iran also claims to have hypersonic weapons as Tehran remains the prime supplier to the Houthis.
---
Red Sea | Iran | Houthis | Yemen | Weapons | Hypersonic Missiles | Firstpost America | Eric Ham | War | Geopolitics | Global Economy | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News
#redsea #iran #houthi #yemen #houthis #weapons #hypersonicmissile #firstpostamerica #ericham #war #geopolitics #economy #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews
Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.
Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.
https://www.youtube.com/@Firstpost
Follow Firstpost on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/
Follow Firstpost on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/
Follow Firstpost on Twitter:
Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdRUDGmObmA