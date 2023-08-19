Aboriginal Elder Michael Anderson Speaks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the steps of the Parliament of Victoria, distinguished Aboriginal Elder Michael Anderson spoke for nearly 40 minutes giving a strong case for voting "No" at the coming "Voice" referendum. He has seen the corrupt government system first hand, from the 1970's on when he trained in law. We were blessed to hear him share his perspective, a true and wise Aboriginal Elder.