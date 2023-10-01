"medicinal" marijuana causing suicide: Questions for any Rabbis who wish to respond

What are your thoughts on families suing the medical marijuana industry because it caused the suicides, with a prescription, of their sons and daughters? Will the suicides have a share in the world to come, since their suicides weren't their fault, but the fault of greedy doctors that prescribed the medical weed to them that caused the suicide?

: One way I've heard Pekuach Nefesh applied is "How can you expect someone with mental illness to follow the laws of HaShem?" Since their mental illness was caused by their doctor, surely they get into HashMayim rather than Gehinom

There's one story from a heartbroken mother whose son started with the cbd vape cartridges, and ended up committing suicide a few months later. That was the only change in his life. Prior to that, he was completely healthy, mentally and physically, his whole life. The changes it caused were instant and severe, including withdrawing from everyone. When he is judged by HaShem, will he be given a free pass for believing the lies, or will he be punished for not being smart enough to figure out they were lying to him on his own?

Darwin punishes the stupid. Does HaShem?

And to that lens of analysis of Halachic punishment: if a doctor prescribes a drug as medicinal, knowing the risks and harms associated with it, including suicide, and it causes his patient to commit suicide, does the doctor acquire the sin debt of the suicide?

If secondhand weed sets off my schizophrenia, despite all my efforts to avoid and prevent, and in this psychotic state I commit suicide or homicide, am I still accountable for my actions despite being the only one trying to prevent those sort of things from happening?

