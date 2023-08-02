Media ignores Archer. Niger proxy war. Gonzalo Lira missing. Condom factory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video error at 12 minutes, but the sound comes back later. I have to give up to get the shit to work now. No idea why it refuses to work
#condoms #Sweden #Niger #media #JoeBiden
Condom video, condemnatory texts, confident images and contact links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/condom-factory