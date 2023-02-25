© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AZ Committee: Jacqueline Breger Bombshell Testimony Regarding Katie Hobbs, Sinaola Cartel, Bribes, Money Laundering, Election Fraud & Illegal Ballots- 02.23.2023
Katie Hobbs Fraudulent Deeds & Title & Mortgage Company’s that NEVER EXISTED or Exist in Arizona!Sinaloa Cartel Uses Bribes, Money Laundering, Election Fraud to Control Elected Officials and Traffic Drugs, Humans, Ballots in Arizona
Full special session on RSBN - https://rumble.com/v2apemm-full-event-arizona-special-session-house-committee-on-municipal-oversight-a.html