The wreckage of the newest hypersonic MRBM 'Oreshnik' (presumably), which flew into the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
175 views • 6 months ago

The wreckage of the newest hypersonic MRBM "Oreshnik " (presumably), which flew into the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk. 

Dmitry Peskov stated that 30 minutes before the launch of Oreshnik Russia sent the United States an automatic notification through the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center. 

Adding: 

The Pentagon said it was "adjusting its nuclear deterrence strategy as nuclear adversaries" - China and Russia - become more threatening. 

“We now live in a world where we face multiple nuclear competitors, multiple states that are expanding, diversifying, and modernizing their nuclear arsenals, and, unfortunately, prioritizing the role of nuclear weapons in their national security strategies,” said Richard Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear policy and countering weapons of mass destruction.

Therefore, he said, the United States may need to adjust the 2022 Nuclear Posture Review "to maintain nuclear deterrence in light of the increased nuclear capabilities of China and Russia" and the possible absence of nuclear arms control agreements after February.

Steps have already been taken to increase capabilities, in particular in the production of B61-13 gravity bombs, increasing the readiness of Ohio-class submarines equipped with nuclear weapons and propulsion systems, and modernizing the nuclear arsenal in general. 

At the same time, Washington believes that deterrence alone will not solve strategic dangers; arms control, risk reduction and non-proliferation play an "indispensable role." 

Let us recall that Putin made a statement yesterday regarding the ATACMS strikes and Russia’s response with the Oreshnik missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
