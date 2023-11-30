© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did someone say corruption?
Actor Danny Trejo refused a visit with Zelensky in Kiev, because the Office of the President wanted "kickback"
They were willing to pay Trejo $100,000, but actually include a sum of $150,000 of which $50,000 was supposed to be returend in cash to Zelensky's office by Trejo's agent.
This is where your tax dollars go, Yermak is paying actors to visit Kiev and taking a "little" for himself.