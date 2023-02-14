© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28a0s281cc
2023.02.14 CCP spy balloon incident is continuously bringing the following consequences. In the meantime, it implies the bureaucracy and appeasement in the West and the U.S., which encourage CCP’s ambitions for even madder moves.
中共间谍气球事件持续发酵，同时也暴露西方和美国政府部门的官僚和绥靖，这助长了共产党进一步疯狂的野心。