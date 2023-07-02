CANCER CONSPIRACY - THE LIE OF AMERICA’S WAR ON CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of America’s largest cancer centers tested a non-patentable cancer therapy and found that it stopped the spread of cancer 80% of the time, and they were forced by the US Government and other cancer agencies to cover up their own positive results. This is that story, with a frontline whistleblower, documents, and never-before-seen footage showing this profound cover-up.