BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UPCOMING SUMMER HEAT WILL BE USED TO PROMOTE "GLOBAL WARMING" TYRANNY. AND WE RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THEIR HANDS
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • 04/15/2023

This is REALLY IMPORTANT GUYS. What are we really trying to do here? We don't want to pigeon hole ourselves into a head on collision with the only actual explaination of the upcoming heat events that are a Solar Cycle most probably mixed with man made geo-engineering... But BOT Global Warming as we know it to be. Yes we affect the planet. No we didn't raise the temps or lower them, for that matter, by 15 degrees in a year. That's the sun. We NEED to educate people on the predictable nature of this so there's a BELIEVABLE explaination besides Global Warming and it has to be something other than "The sun is fake and here's the patent", "There Earth is Flat", "And the weather has been man made the whole time". Guys it's just not viable to fight that fight RIGHT NOW. Not saying don't do it .. but can we please get past this first? Can we not nullify our only viable explaination? Becuz if people fall for the hoax, this he s REALLY BAD... REALLY FAST. We have to be reasonable here in my opinion. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalgrand solar minimumheat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy