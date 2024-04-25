(PLEASE WATCH THIS) IF A MYSTERIOUS EVENT HAS TAKEN PLACE WHERE ALL THE CHILDREN & MILLIONS OF OTHERS AROUND THE WORLD HAVE VANISHED WANT ANSWERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(PLEASE WATCH THIS) IF YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS DISAPPEAR
IF MILLIONS VANISHED
IF ALL THE CHILDREN AROUND THE WORLD ARE MISSING
THIS VIDEO HAS THE ANSWER
***PLEASE FEEL FREE DOWNLOAD & SHARE THIS VIDEO WITH THOSE WHO MAY BE LEFT BEHIND***
We WILL sadly leave behind family & friends when we LEAVE
because they refused to listen to our WARNING
KNOW one day MILLIONS of people will suddenly DISAPPEAR
ALL the CHILDREN around the world WILL mysteriously VANISH
One day we WILL BE GONE
In The Event known as THE RAPTURE
And those who remain after The Rapture WILL WANT ANSWERS
***HERE IS LINKS TO PDF(s) MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO***
Timeline Chart Of The Tribulation Period
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oMJwpoD2m_dZkBMVjPUf5q3zX7JQm5WW/view?usp=sharing
Judgments Of God Chart
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KEJ632cv1oQvq6fXDOXlqgq3hFvZloNA/view?usp=sharing
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD & SHARE
IF YOU HAVE NOT MADE YOUR OWN
OR RECORD ONE IN YOUR OWN WORDS
***HERE'S LINKS TO MORE MATERIAL FOR THOSE LEFT BEHIND***
https://sites.google.com/view/ifpeoplehavesuddenlydisappeare
https://dlcministry.wixsite.com/if-people-have-sudde
https://www.mediafire.com/file/vs659tjpq6yuj5v/IF_PEOPLE_HAVE_SUDDENLY_DISAPPEARED.html/file
#EndTimes, #Jesus, #Repent, #Rapture, #Harpazo, #Rapturo, #Bible, #God, #MarkOfTheBeast, #antichrist, #LastDays, #Prophecy, #Christ, #Revelation, #Salvation, #Tribulation, #SecondComing, #beastsystem, #Israel, #Prayer, #Scripture, #Gospel, #Apocalypse, #BibleProphecy, #Hope, #Blessed, #Grace, #Amen, #JesusLovesYou, #Peace, #Lord, #JesusIsLord, #GodsWord, #Heaven, #JesusIsKing, #Praise, #Cross, #Gone, #Missing, #Remain, #LeftBehind, #Disappear, #Family, #Friend, #Million, #Earth, #World, #Vanish, #WordOfGod, #Maranatha,