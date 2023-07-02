BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk's Twitter Is Not A Free Speech Platform: Twitter, YouTube & Google Must Die For Free Speech To Live Again...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 07/02/2023

   The greatest content creators must leave YouTube Immediately: Ben Shapiro, Steven Crowder, Viva & Robert Barns et.al just like Rush Limbaugh's replacement Dan Bongino Did...The Hippocratic Oath of Steven Crowder's Mug Club sellout to Big Tech Censor YouTube. Major influencers destroying free speech platforms like Rumble BitChut, Brighteon.

Clown World #44: Steven Crowder's Mug Club Is YouTube's Bitch Making The Switch...

https://rumble.com/v2x23un-clown-world-44-steven-crowders-mug-club-is-youtubes-bitch-making-the-switch.html

       A.I. Is messing up the world already because it is and will always be based on faulty science. The 1st damaging event from A.I. Technology was the Ferguson Modeling which locked the whole world down destroying 40% of the World GDP, over a virus that does not exist:

Clown World #21: Satan's Puppet & The Elon Musk's House of Cards Global Agenda...https://rumble.com/v2ntcdu-clown-world-21-satans-puppet-and-the-elon-musks-house-of-cards-global-agend.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2

Keywords
fake newsfree speechyoutubefacebooksatanspace xtwittermoneyvirusessteven crowderelon muskdonald j trumpdaily wiremug clubprince of the airben schiperotelsa motorsnero link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy