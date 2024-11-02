Joe Biden Says Trump Voters 'Are Garbage'-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 1 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sitting president Joe Biden called 80 million plus Trump voters ‘garbage’ the other day, clearly captured on video, and it spread around the world in a New York minute. Then something astonishing happened. As the firestorm raged about an American president calling 50% of the entire United States population ‘garbage’, the White House spin machine told the gathered press pool that it never happened, Biden never said that. This, to me, is the real story that no one is talking about, one rooted firmly in the pages of the George Orwell dystopian classic ‘1984’. We are living it.