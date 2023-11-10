Ancient Remote Viewers - What's Up! Preview with Gregg Braden, John Petersen

Ancient remote viewers accurately depicted current events unfolding today. The good news … these events may ultimately lead to a thousand years of peace.

With Gregg Braden and John Petersen. Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-whats-up-ancient-remote-viewers/