Banking System Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Happens When They All Start Failing?
* The Fed is openly admitting that bank collapses are coming.
* But don’t worry — it’s only going to be your small local banks!
* The rest will be eaten up by Wall Street and sold off to the highest bidder.
* This is a disaster unfolding right before our eyes.
Got Bullion?
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).
* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.
* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.
* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?
* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.
* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.
The full segment is linked below.
Morris Invest | Oh SH*T! The Banks Are Collapsing As The Fed Money Dries Up (11 March 2024)