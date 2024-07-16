BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You Shall Know Them By Their Fruit 7-16-24@3:29PM & False Doctrine Information
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
76 views • 10 months ago

A Word from my lovely Jesus Christ exposing those still in witchcraft confessing they are saved by Him so they can deceive the people. In addition information on a person/couple and exposing the false doctrine in one video that was tried and tested by the Word of God tells us to do.

Revelation 2:2 I know thy works, and thy labour, and thy patience, and how thou canst not bear them which are evil: and thou hast tried them which say they are apostles, and are not, and hast found them liars:

Philippians 1:18 What then? notwithstanding, every way, whether in pretence, or in truth, Christ is preached; and I therein do rejoice, yea, and will rejoice.


Notice: This Bitchute site, video, and all such like pertaining directly or indirectly to the My Lovely Jesus Ministry and all information provided in this description box of information, links, and invitations are not open to, or available in all God's knowledge and existence to demons, fallen angels, and all the kingdom of darkness. All who have entered prior before this notice your invitation/s and access for all  mentioned places, things, and such like contained here including all other of the My Lovely Jesus Ministry sites, texts and such like are permanently revoked with all privileges suspended in Jesus Christ's Name. This is your official notice you are hereby expelled in Jesus Christ's Name. This is non-negotiable, non-arguable, non-changeable, unable to be resisted, cannot be disobeyed, ignored, it's irrevocable (Job 22:28; Philippians 2:9-11; Ephesians 1:20-22) or any other such like that Father God has in His knowledge. By command and authority given to me by Jesus Christ (Luke 10:19; Matthew 18:18; James 4:7; Isaiah 54:17; 55:11)


***I apologize for misquoting H390 when it should be H4390******

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

***Prayer email is no longer available. Please submit prayer requests on our Telegram My lovely Jesus Ministry Private group. See Link below. *****

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84

Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry

Telegram Channel (Comments are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

