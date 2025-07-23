BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Heat Advisory in New York: Dangerous Temperatures Expected This Week | Stay Safe!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
52 views • 1 month ago

Heat Advisory in New York: Dangerous Temperatures Expected This Week | Stay Safe!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

A heat advisory has been issued for Cayuga, Oswego counties, Staten Island, and other parts of New York as temperatures climb above 90°F. With heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, it’s crucial to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours. Cooling centers are open for relief. Watch this quick update for safety tips and the latest forecast. Subscribe for ongoing weather alerts!

#HeatAdvisory #NewYorkHeat #HeatWave2025 #StayHydrated #HeatSafety #NYWeather #SummerHeat #CoolingCenters #BeatTheHeat

extreme heatstay hydrateddangerous temperaturesheat advisorynew york heat waveheat wave 2025cayuga heat warningoswego weatherstaten island heatheat safety tipssummer weathercooling centersweather forecast nyheat exhaustionhot weather alert
