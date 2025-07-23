© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heat Advisory in New York: Dangerous Temperatures Expected This Week | Stay Safe!
Description
A heat advisory has been issued for Cayuga, Oswego counties, Staten Island, and other parts of New York as temperatures climb above 90°F. With heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, it’s crucial to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours. Cooling centers are open for relief. Watch this quick update for safety tips and the latest forecast. Subscribe for ongoing weather alerts!
Hashtags
