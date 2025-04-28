The Tax & Money Show Episode 56 with Kevin J Johnston - COWARDS & CROOKS

In Episode 56 of The Tax and Money Show, Canada's leading income and corporate tax expert, Kevin J. Johnston, delivers a candid critique of the accounting profession. He asserts that a significant number of accountants in Canada exhibit a lack of courage when confronting the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on behalf of their clients. Johnston emphasizes the necessity for financial professionals to challenge unjust policies and advocate more assertively for taxpayers' rights.​





Throughout the episode, Johnston scrutinizes several CRA policies that, in his view, conflict with established criminal law principles. He highlights instances where the agency's actions may overstep legal boundaries, potentially infringing upon the rights of Canadian citizens. By dissecting these practices, Johnston aims to inform listeners about the importance of legal compliance and the potential repercussions of unchecked governmental authority.​





Johnston also addresses the broader implications of the CRA's approach to tax enforcement, suggesting that certain policies may not only be legally questionable but also ethically dubious. He calls for a reevaluation of the balance between effective tax collection and the preservation of individual rights, urging policymakers to consider reforms that ensure fairness and transparency within the system.​





Listeners are encouraged to critically assess their own experiences with tax professionals and the CRA, fostering a more informed and proactive stance toward personal financial management. Johnston's insights serve as a call to action for both taxpayers and professionals to demand higher standards of accountability and integrity within Canada's tax system.​





