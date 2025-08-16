Putin waves, leaves Alaska back to Moscow after visiting the cemetery of Russian pilots

Putin left Alaska heading back to Moscow, after he visited and laid bouquets of roses at the graves at the cemetery of each of the Russian pilots (video before this one).

Trump also left Alaska shortly after Putin did.

Fox news said: Trump said that, on a scale from 1 to 10, he rates his recent summit with Putin as a “ten.”

Adding from Media:

US Media on Alaska Summit: ‘Wins for Putin’ and Unclear Progress

➡️The New York Times says the meeting brought “certain victories” for Putin: he visited the US, specifically a military base, received a warm welcome from Trump, and secured another delay in secondary sanctions against Russia.

➡️The Wall Street Journal notes that “the world’s eyes were on Trump and Putin” during this key Alaska meeting to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

➡️Axios points out that Trump, at least publicly, called the meeting a success but gave no specifics on results.

➡️The Hill highlights that Trump spoke of “progress on key points” without saying which ones or what disagreements remain over a Ukraine settlement.

➡️Bloomberg notes the press conference followed the longest in-person meeting between the two leaders. Despite the extended talks, neither offered clear details or said whether they found common ground — a situation likely to raise concerns in European capitals and Kiev about a deal sidelining their input.