Seen and Unseen: The White House covers for Kamala Harris

Fox News' Raymond Arroyo has the latest on Kamala Harris' latest gaffe and National Education Association President Becky Pringle's speech on 'The Ingraham Angle.' #foxnews #fox #theingrahamangle



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html