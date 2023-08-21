Alternatives to Unipolar Financial World Order on Agenda at BRICS Summit - The Dollar is the Danger - Chay Bowes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Final preparations are underway in Johannesburg ahead of the BRICS summit. As more countries seek multipolarity in the political and economic spheres, they are placing hopes in the New Development Bank, which is viewed as an alternative to the dollar-dominated IMF.
The Dollar is the Danger. There's no justice for developing states, or independent foreign policy as long as its dominance remains unchallenged. @irishmaninrussia