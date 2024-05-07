BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You BETTER or WORSE Off Than You Were 5 Years Ago?
High Hopes
12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 6, 2024


5 years ago in 2019, Donald Trump was president, the economy was booming, and the threat of World War 3 was much lower. Jump ahead to 2024 and inflation is rising at an insane pace, two wars are shaking the world, China is on the rise, our children's schools are no longer safe, and President Biden is still trying to convince you that you're better off. So, Glenn asks, are you? Is ANYTHING better off than it was 5 years ago? Maybe it's time to make a change ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtTOKndMXVM

Keywords
presidenteconomydonald trumpbidenglenn beckschoolsinflationworse offbetter off5 years ago
