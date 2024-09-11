RT News September 11, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 11, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Washington tells Moscow to stay out of the US presidential race while apparently reserving the right to keep meddling in other countries around the globe, as it's been doing for decades. 'It's all blame and lots of showmanship' - as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris face off in the Presidential debate, any talk about policies is left off the stage. Berlin has it, and Cairo cries foul - the ancient bust of Queen Nefertiti is a point of contention, as a former Egyptian minister and archaeologist launches a petition to bring her back, accusing European museums of imperialism.