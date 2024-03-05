BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Attacks on a Hangar with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the village of Odnorobovka, Kharkov region
Attacks on a hangar with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the village of Odnorobovka, Kharkov region. About 7 km to the border with the Russian Federation.

Heavy artillery shelling is being carried out by Russian artillery in the areas of Oskol, Kherson, Konstantinovka and Chasova Yar.

Intense air attacks using glide bombs continue in rural areas of the Sumy region.

Pokrovsk is also currently a target for glide bombs.

Military pressure on the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is increasing in both the main and secondary sectors of the front, and heavy bombing with high productivity is becoming commonplace everywhere.



