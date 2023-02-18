Seedlings Are Growing + Blueberry Cheesecake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The seedlings are coming along nicely, but no sign yet of the tomatoes. I’ll keep my fingers crossed 🤞🏾, or replant more soon. I also made another blueberry cheesecake and included the link below. 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe (starts at 04:08)
https://youtu.be/tNpLwA0FZMA
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener