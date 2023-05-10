BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole Tsai: Mr. Miles Guo’s interview with VOA was cut off in 2017 because Amanda Bennett, the head of VOA, relied on the CCP’s approval and support to run her business in China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 05/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2gjq7sb294

05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】Nicole Tsai: Mr. Miles Guo’s interview with VOA was cut off in 2017 because Amanda Bennett, the head of VOA, relied on the CCP’s approval and support to run her business in China. That is how the CCP controls the American media companies to shut down Chinese dissidents’ voices. SEC also helped the CCP to shut down GTV, a platform for Chinese dissidents, while allowing CCP-controlled companies to scam American investors in the US stock markets.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】妮可：2017年郭文贵先生接受美国之音采访时被中途断播，因为美国之音台长阿曼达·贝内特要仰仗中共的批准和支持在中共国开公司。中共就是以这样的方式控制美国媒体公司，封杀中共国异见人士的声音。美国证券交易委员会也帮助中共关闭了中共国异见人士的发声平台GTV，却允许中共控制的公司在美国股市诈骗美国投资者。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


