How Israel Uses ‘Hasbara’ To Whitewash Its Crimes Against Palestinians | TRT World

Israel’s practice of shaping narratives is known as “hasbara” — a Hebrew word that translates to “explaining”. The term refers to Israel’s public diplomacy scheme devoted to shaping public opinion, whitewashing its image, and suppressing all negative commentary — especially given that Israel is no stranger to criticism, given its decades-long illegal occupation of Palestine and its subjugation of Palestinians.

Israel has spent millions of dollars on hasbara, from hiring pro-Israel lobbyists in the media to organizing subsidized trips to Israel for thousands of people every year — all this to spin a narrative that favors Israel and attempts to conceal its apartheid and settler-colonialism in occupied Palestine.

Release Date: 2023

🔗 All Credit To TRT World: https://www.trtworld.com/video/digital/how-israel-uses-hasbara-to-whitewash-its-crimes-against-palestinians-15944269





🔗 TRT World WebSite: https://www.trtworld.com/

📖 Read - The Israel Project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary By (((Frank Luntz))) ► HERE: https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf





📖 Read - Hasbara Handbook: Promoting Israel On Campus By World Union Of Jewish Students ► HERE: http://www.middle-east-info.org/take/wujshasbara.pdf

🔗 Hasbara and the control of narrative as an element of strategy: https://web.archive.org/web/20130204002013/https://www.sott.net/article/257539-Hasbara-and-the-control-of-narrative-as-an-element-of-strategy





🔗 The Israel Project’s Secret Hasbara Handbook Exposed: https://web.archive.org/web/20130317195459/https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2009/07/10/the-israel-projects-secret-hasbara-handbook-exposed/





🔗 The art of deception: How Israel uses ‘hasbara’ to whitewash its crimes: https://web.archive.org/web/20210612224947/https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/the-art-of-deception-how-israel-uses-hasbara-to-whitewash-its-crimes-46775





🔗 The Jewish Hasbara in All Its Glory. Lies, Lies Everywhere: https://web.archive.org/web/20220516054309/https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/the-jewish-hasbara-in-all-its-glory-lies-lies-everywhere/





🔗 Hasbara: 'Israel’s' Propaganda Policy: https://web.archive.org/web/20221113220142/https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/analysis/hasbara:-israels-propaganda-policy





🔗 Hasbara - Yonatan Mendel: https://web.archive.org/web/20210329094953/https:/www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v32/n05/yonatan-mendel/hasbara

Mirrored - Just a Dude



