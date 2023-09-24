Is Yom Kippur Visualized In Revelation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yom Kippur arrives every year as the day of our personal and corporate repentance and our hope for God's forgiveness.
Certain passages in Revelation sound like they are time/date stamped with Yom Kuppur verbiage. Does this mean that certain end time's events will coincide with Yom Kippur? How will this affect us? Why is Yom Kippur a picture of holiness and our world is devolving in wickedness? Why are the wicked players assembling on the world's stage now?
Saturday September 9, 2023: Nitzavim (Standing)/Vayelech (and he went)
