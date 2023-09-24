BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Yom Kippur Visualized In Revelation?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 09/24/2023

Yom Kippur arrives every year as the day of our personal and corporate repentance and our hope for God's forgiveness. Certain passages in Revelation sound like they are time/date stamped with Yom Kuppur verbiage. Does this mean that certain end time's events will coincide with Yom Kippur? How will this affect us? Why is Yom Kippur a picture of holiness and our world is devolving in wickedness? Why are the wicked players assembling on the world's stage now? Saturday September 9, 2023: Nitzavim (Standing)/Vayelech (and he went) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_bmK_D8rYo&t=7307s

Keywords
bible prophecyjudgement dayrevelationgreat tribulationyom kippur
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy