Rakes and other entities.

Exposure of the rake and other entities loose on this earth. Plus testimony mirrored from NightGod333 of a man hunting, boar in the middle of the forest who encounter's a rake. Repent, brothers & sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.