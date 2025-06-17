BrightLearn - The Blood Sugar Solution: The UltraHealthy Program for Losing Weight, Preventing Disease, and Feeling Great Now! by Dr. Mark Hyman

"The Blood Sugar Solution: The UltraHealthy Program for Losing Weight, Preventing Disease, and Feeling Great Now!" by Dr. Mark Hyman is a comprehensive guide aimed at tackling the widespread health crisis of diabesity, a term he coined to describe the spectrum of health issues from insulin resistance to type 2 diabetes. With over 100 million Americans affected, diabesity is a growing epidemic that is often undiagnosed and reversible through Dr. Hyman's program. The book begins with a self-assessment quiz to help readers identify their risk. It emphasizes that insulin imbalance is a major contributor to not only diabetes and weight issues but also to heart disease, cancer and dementia. Dr. Hyman introduces functional medicine, a science-based approach that focuses on addressing the root causes of disease rather than just symptoms. He outlines the seven steps to treating diabesity, highlighting the importance of identifying personal health challenges and tailoring the program to individual needs. The book also includes a six-week action plan with practical tools, diagnostic tests, dietary advice and stress-reducing strategies, encouraging a community-based approach to support sustainable lifestyle changes. Dr. Hyman advocates for a diet rich in whole, fresh foods and emphasizes the role of food as medicine. Ultimately, "The Blood Sugar Solution" is a call to action for individuals and communities to take control of their health, offering a clear, science-based path to reversing diabesity and improving overall well-being.





