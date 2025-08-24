Telescopic Time Compression is How Prophecy Became Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time Prophecy was about the near future of the disciples 2000 years ago. Three methods have been devised to justify an End Time in our future today: Telescopic Time Compression, Day is Like a Thousand Years, and Anachronism.
"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20
The identity of the "Abomination that causes Desolation" is revealed in this video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Hdb1q8vt1k
https://www.brighteon.com/9913b829-71dc-4c48-a41f-273e8700be17