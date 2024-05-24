BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Illegal invaders pelt Border Patrol agents with sand, water bottles while trying to climb wall into Texas
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
367 views • 11 months ago

New York Post | Illegal alien invaders  pelt Border Patrol agents with sand, water bottles while trying to climb wall into Texas


Illegal immigrants trying to climb a wall to illegally enter Texas threw water bottles, rocks and sand at Border Patrol agents, according to state authorities and video of the tense standoff.


The confrontation this week was filmed from above by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which “provided air support” to the US agents who foiled the border-crossing attempt near the Santa Teresa port of entry, DPS said.


The migrants appeared ready to climb over the wall and use a rope ladder to scurry down when they were met by federal authorities, the aerial video shows.


At least one migrant who made it to the US side was quickly detained and another who was going down the ladder on the US side was also grabbed, the footage shows.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/23/us-news...

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy