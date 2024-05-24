Illegal invaders pelt Border Patrol agents with sand, water bottles while trying to climb wall into Texas

New York Post | Illegal alien invaders pelt Border Patrol agents with sand, water bottles while trying to climb wall into Texas





Illegal immigrants trying to climb a wall to illegally enter Texas threw water bottles, rocks and sand at Border Patrol agents, according to state authorities and video of the tense standoff.





The confrontation this week was filmed from above by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which “provided air support” to the US agents who foiled the border-crossing attempt near the Santa Teresa port of entry, DPS said.





The migrants appeared ready to climb over the wall and use a rope ladder to scurry down when they were met by federal authorities, the aerial video shows.





At least one migrant who made it to the US side was quickly detained and another who was going down the ladder on the US side was also grabbed, the footage shows.





