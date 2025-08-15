The Scott Adams Sticky Wicket

A linguistically cartoonish multilayered analogous multimedia experience explaining hypnosis and spellcasting.

Scott Adams, sadly, provides with his pejorative, "the problem with analogy thinking", a great example of what it means to "know in part". Experience loop-think to better understand why your God-given intelligence is a blessing. Understand the ouroboros, or the is/ought dichotomy, for its true meaning... Hume's guillotine. The one who denies the world as it is, chooses a world as they would like it to be. Eventually, that world becomes a place of disillusionment supported by the facts of defeat and loss. Loop-think for the individual feeds groupthink and mass-formation psychosis to follow. The Sticky Wicket is choosing to bat in the conditions you choose to deny. But, anyone at any time can simply choose to acknowledge the aspects of life and put the pieces together. It is the natural course, as God intended, for man to be a disciple of ratios. How else do we know them but by their fruit?

Go with God. Brainpower is the real biotech. Train your mind, not ai. Millennial techniques.

Songs: Powerless, Hope, and Transmission by Volkor X