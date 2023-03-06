Pfizer Unable To Finish Press Conference As Spokespeople Keep Collapsing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this official press conference from Pfizer, spokesperson Pat Farabi confirms there are no side effects from the vaccine. Good thing he had some backup spokespeople on hand!
Become a premium subscriber: https://babylonbee.com/plans?utm_sour...
Subscribe to our podcast channel: / thebabylonbeepodcast
The Official The Babylon Bee Store: https://shop.babylonbee.com/
Follow The Babylon Bee: Website: https://babylonbee.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebabylonbee
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBabylonBee