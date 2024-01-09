Create New Account
Light, Photons, BioPhotons, Structured Water and the BioField of Mankind, Animals, and Plants.
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celeste is joined by Larry Cormick of MyBioasis.com to discuss light, photons, biophotons, biofields and health. We also discussed structured water and the bio field of mankind, animals, and plants. Is there a synergy between mankind and our environment? Embedded in this podcast we talk about seeds, optimal gardening. and touch on the spiritual side of energy.



Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/


LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1


Celeste’s Articles;


https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Source: https://mybioasis.com/



emfenvironmentgardeninglightdiseaseanimalsseedsac currentphotonsbiofieldceleste solumbiophotonsspiritual lightmybioasislarry cormicksructured waterdc currentpulsed currentpure light

